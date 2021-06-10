Tick, tock! Lauren Burnham began experiencing contractions on Wednesday, June 9.

“I’ve never been more convinced that we’re going to the hospital tonight,” the Bachelor alum texted her husband, Arie Luyendyk. Jr., in messages shared on his Instagram Story. “They’re four min[ute]s apart.”

The race car driver replied, “YESSSS!!! Is this happening? I hope so!”

Burnham also texted the former Bachelor to tell him that their twins are “trippy” and have her craving a “veggie freak sandwich, [a] Ghirudelli [sic] brownie [and] chocolate chip cookies.”

Within the hour, Luyendyk Jr. gave his Instagram followers an update. “Potentially a false alarm,” the Netherlands native said on his Instagram Story. “The contractions slowed down a little bit so Lauren’s on the [exercise] ball trying to get it going.”

The Bachelorette alum panned over to show the Shades of Rose designer bouncing with their 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, in her lap. The mother-daughter pair subsequently went on “another walk,” their second of the day. “Maybe this will work,” Luyendyk Jr. captioned the footage.

He and Burnham shared their pregnancy news in December 2020, writing via Instagram: “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself.”

Five months later, the Virginia native exclusively told Us Weekly that she is “a little bit nervous” to give birth to twins. “I haven’t had a C-section before,” she explained in May. “Surgery is kind of scary to me. So I’m nervous about having a C-section because both of my kids are breech. There is a possibility that will happen.”

The Bachelor Nation member noted that she is also anxious about “not getting any sleep at all” after the little ones arrive, explaining, “I’ve heard twins are especially difficult because you’re not sleeping as much as with a newborn. One will wake up and want to eat, and then they’ll wake the other one up and they’ll want to eat at the same time. I just see that going downhill really fast.”

For now, she and Luyendyk Jr. are “soaking up all the … time” with Alessi before she becomes a big sister.

“She’s always talking to them and being like, ‘Hi you baby?’” Burnham exclusively told Us last month. “And kissing them. Yeah, it’s really cute. … I think she’s [understanding] a little bit more as we keep going.”