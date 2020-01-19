Pregnant ‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Jamie Otis Shows Off Nude Baby Bump

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis, who is pregnant with her second child after multiple miscarriages, shared a photo of her nude baby bump on Saturday, January 18.

“I finally have a real bump when I wake up,” the reality TV star, 33, captioned an Instagram Story video that showed her covering her bare breasts with her hand as she posed in a bathroom mirror.

“I just have to show you. Last time I was in L.A., I had no bump and now I have a really really big one,” Otis said in the clip. “I absolutely love love love every second of it.”

The Bachelor alum and husband Doug Hehner revealed in September that they were expecting their second child after multiple miscarriages. The couple lost a son named Johnathan before welcoming daughter Henley in August 2017, and experienced two more losses in 2018 and early 2019.

In November, the pair, who met and fell in love on season 1 of the Lifetime show, announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

The MAFS alums told Us Weekly exclusively last year that they plan on having more children after their son is born.

“I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so, A. They had each other, and B. So I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed,” Otis told Us in November. “I really want to have at least four kids.”

The Wifey 101 author added that she and Hehner, 36, are also “definitely open” to adoption.

As they await their baby boy’s arrival, Otis told Us that the couple are focused on the “challenging” transition from one child to two.

“[I want to] make sure they both feel special and loved,” she said. “We’re going to figure it out.”

The couple also took time out earlier this month for a babymoon, enjoying a tropical vacation in Curacao.

“Last year we came to @sbrcuracao to renew our wedding vows and this year we’re here celebrating @babyboyhehner. There is no place else I’d rather be,” Hehner captioned two photos of the pair showing PDA on January 12. “In about 3 months we’ll have a baby boy in our arms and I’ll finally have a SON. #dreamsdocometrue.”