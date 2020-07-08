Getting his groove on! Pregnant Nikki Bella’s baby-to-be is already following in his dad Artem Chigvintsev’s dancing footsteps.

“One thing that I will say about my son is that he loves meditation music,” the reality star, 36, told her twin sister, Brie Bella, on the Wednesday, July 8, “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “I sing him the same song a few times a day because it helps them even outside of the womb, and we read him the same book. Because I listen to the same meditation music every day … when I put it on, he’s like his daddy.”

Nikki explained, “He starts bumping and grinding and moving. He gets so excited and I love it because I’m like, ‘Oh, these are gonna be the ones that I play when he’s here!’”

Brie, also 36, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan’s second child, pointed out, “It’s gonna be weird because when you play them, you’ll see he’ll have that same reaction in person.”

Nikki gushed, “I cannot wait.”

She and Chigvintsev, 38, announced in January that they are expecting their first child. The couple’s pregnancy news came less than a month after their engagement reveal.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram on January 3. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

The bride-to-be added with a post of her own at the time: “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold thinks the Russian dancer will be a “great dad,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June, explaining, “He is one of the softest sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s going to be so caring [and] loving, but also I think that Russian in him will be able to lay down the law when he needs to.”