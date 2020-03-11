Meant to be! Sabrina Bryan has a mini Cheetah Girl on the way.

The pregnant actress, 35, is expecting a baby girl, Us Weekly confirms. The little one is due in the fall of this year.

The former Disney Channel star announced on Friday, March, 6, that she and her husband, Jordan Lundberg, are starting a family. “Jordan and I are overwhelmed and excited about our expected bundle of joy,” the California native told Us in a statement. “I found out I was pregnant on December 31 in the morning but wanted to wait to tell him until our New Year’s Eve dinner. It was the longest day of my life. Now we get to share our news with all of our family and friends.”

The Cheetah Girls star went on to post a photo of herself and Lundberg with ultrasound shots on Instagram, writing, “Our love story continues. The Adventure of Baby Lundberg. #cheetahclub #imgoingtobeamommy.”

The couple wed in October 2018 in Las Vegas, tying the knot at Wayne Newton’s private residence.

Their nuptials came one year after Lundberg got down on one knee. “Today the love of my life and man of my dreams asked me to be his forever! Nothing could prepare me for this magical moment,” Bryan captioned her August 2017 engagement announcement. “From the love of our family back home and here in Ireland with us to the incredible @ashfordcastle as our backdrop. … This man has made me the happiest girl in the world!!!!”

The two-time Dancing With the Stars competitor hinted at their pregnancy plans in October 2019, writing on social media: “I can’t wait for this next year building our life and our family!!!”

She went on to gush over Lundberg on their first anniversary, looking back on their “magical day.” Bryan wrote, “God knew what he was doing. I want to fall in love with you all over again for the rest of my life. All I can feel is grateful. Grateful to find a man who will work through the obstacles, understand me when I question myself, but also glorify my strength and support my dreams.”