Tick, tock! Sadie Robertson’s due date has passed, and the Duck Dynasty alum is still awaiting her and Christian Huff’s daughter’s arrival.

“WAITING,” the former reality star, 23, captioned a Wednesday, March 5, Instagram selfie with her husband. “Honey‘s due date has come and gone, and she’s still snuggled up inside of me. I have to say waiting is hard. It’s hard to be patient. It’s hard to sit in the uncomfortable of being ‘almost’ to a miracle you’re waiting for. It’s hard when you pray and pray and pray but nothing seems to be happening.”

The expectant star went on to write that not only has she become “stronger” and “healthier” in this stage, but she has gained a fresh perspective as well.

“I’ve realized that it’s not my will, but it is His that will be done,” the Louisiana native concluded. “And it is His that I truly want. … So, now I will wait and not complain. I will wait and praise.”

Robertson announced in October 2020 that she and Huff are expecting their first child, nearly one year after their wedding. On Friday, April 30, the pregnant star clarified with a baby bump photo that she was “still pregnant — very, very pregnant.”

The Live: Original author has been documenting her budding belly’s progress via Instagram in each trimester. She also exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020 about her “gnarly” symptoms.

“From probably week seven to about week 17 … that was about 10 weeks of throwing up every day,” Robertson explained at the time. “Definitely humbled me, kept me on my toes, but now I love being pregnant. It is truly amazing. I’ve kind of come out of that this past week and have been wanting to eat everything in sight. Christian is laughing at me. Every day I’m like, ‘I need a quesadilla.’”

The mom-to-be noted that her husband’s helpful attitude had been a “shock” to her. “You never know what you’re going to get,” Robertson said. “I feel like that’s just another part of marriage, like, how are you going to be? But now he has held my hair when I threw up and has gotten me food. He has been the best. He’s awesome.”