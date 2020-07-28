Pregnancy progress! Sasha Pieterse cradled her bare baby bump in a topless Instagram photo on Monday, July 27.

“Already sleep deprived but enjoying every moment,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 24, wrote alongside the black-and-white shot. “During this life changing time, I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women. Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy. Love on the women around you, always. #womensupportingwomen Oh, and #freethenipple.”

Fellow pregnant star Nikki Bella commented on the social media upload: “Beautiful!!!”

The singer announced in May that she is pregnant with her and her husband Hudson Sheaffer‘s first child. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October!” the actress gushed via Instagram at the time. “Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role.”

Later that same month, the Perfectionists alum showed her budding belly in Polaroid pictures with her dog, Levi. Pieterse doubts the pooch is “emotionally prepared” to welcome a sibling, she joked.

The Dancing With the Stars season 25 alum wed Sheaffer, 30, in May 2019 in Ireland. Less than one year later, Pieterse exclusively told Us Weekly about their future family plans, saying they were “not sure” about when to have baby No. 1.

“We are so excited for that next chapter,” the Sasha in Good Taste author explained in March 2019. “Sooner, maybe, than later.”

Pieterse went on to tell Us of married life: “We’ve known each other for 15 years, so there’s a lot that doesn’t feel different. But there’s definitely a different kind of spark there, and I think we always knew that our relationship was heading in this direction, so it’s more so just fun. And I feel so adult. It’s such a good excuse. ‘You know I gotta check with my husband.’ And everyone is like, ‘Oh, OK.’ It sounds so official.”