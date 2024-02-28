Pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge is revealing one of her biggest fears before welcoming her first baby.

The 25-year-old model, who is seven months along, said in a TikTok video on Tuesday, February 27, that she’s terrified of getting stretch marks.

“I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don’t work for me, that have helped me, and I figured maybe it’s interesting for some of you out there to hear my essentials,” she began, running down a list of her pregnancy must-haves.

She then confessed, “I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory, but I’m doing everything I can to prevent [them].”

Richie Grainge explained that she’s “obsessed” with a Bump Butter cream from a company called Bumpology, and she’s doing what she can to make sure all of her bases are covered.

“I literally put it on from, like, right above my boobs to at the bottom of my butt,” she said while pointing. “So far, knock on wood, not one stretch mark.”

Lionel Richie’s daughter revealed she is pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge’s first baby, a daughter, during a sit-down with Vogue.

“I found out very, very early,” she explained in the interview published on January 25. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

She added that she was “a few days late on my period” and decided to take a pregnancy test.

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” she continued, noting that the couple had been “casually trying” to conceive since their April 2023 wedding. “He didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Grainge went into full-on dad mode and immediately went out to buy more tests. Richie Grainge took three at the same time, and they all came back positive.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Richie, 74, couldn’t be happier about becoming a grandfather again. (His daughter Nicole Richie shares daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden.)

“Lionel is absolutely thrilled for Sofia and Elliot. He was ecstatic when they told him and the family that they were expecting their first child,” the insider told Us last month. “Sofia is Lionel’s youngest, and it was such a bittersweet moment for him, because he realizes his baby girl is all grown up and going to become a mom. He couldn’t hold back the tears.”

The source added, “It was such a joyous moment for him. Lionel and Lucian [Grainge, Elliot’s dad], have been close for years, so they’re definitely celebrating this incredible time together. Lionel’s heart is so full with love for the both of them, and he knows they’re going to make amazing parents.”