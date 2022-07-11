Future Bachelor! Pregnant Tia Booth and fiancé Taylor Mock revealed the sex of their first child with a colorful celebration.

The Arkansas native, 30, shared a video via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, making the big announcement to the tune of Forrest Frank‘s “Slow Down.” In the footage, Booth and her soon-to-be husband were all smiles as they held confetti canisters in their hands. Puffs of blue powder and confetti revealed the pair are having a baby boy, and the couple shared a kiss to mark the milestone.

Booth simply captioned the post with a blue heart emoji as fans congratulated the happy couple in the comments section. “Yaassss! Your daddy had every hand in this and picked this little boy out just for you!” one social media user wrote. “Congratulations love! 💙💙💙.”

The season 22 Bachelor alum got engaged to Mock in April during a stop of the “Bachelor Live On Stage” tour. Two months later, she announced her pregnancy with a sweet tribute to her late father.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time,” she captioned a series of maternity shoot photos in June. “It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do.”

She continued, “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

The former reality star opened up about “the initial stress” of finding out she’s expecting during an episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast later that month. “I’m trying to plan the wedding of my dreams. At this point, I was still trying to get married within six months to do it this fall,” she recalled. “So I just could not believe it. … We weren’t trying to get pregnant, but we also weren’t trying very hard not to get pregnant.”

Booth revealed that she’s due to give birth in December. At the time, she hinted that her little one’s name might include a shout-out to her dad.

The expectant parents went public with their relationship in October 2021 after Booth’s stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Earlier this year, the physiotherapist exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Mock weren’t “in the think of” wedding planning just yet.

“We still don’t have a venue — don’t have it, like, set in stone, but once I have that, then I’ll have a date,” she explained. “Then, I can choose vendors and then it’ll really get rolling. So fingers crossed it all works out. … I’m hoping for late October, early November [2023].”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants