Prince Harry is “grateful” for dad life as he watches son Archie and daughter Lilibet grow up.

“They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do,” Harry, 39, shared during an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, February 16.

Harry shares Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with wife Meghan Markle, whom he wed in May 2018. He told GMA that the children are doing “great” and “growing up very, very fast.”

The Duke of Sussex played coy when asked what he’s like as a dad at home.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @reevewill about his work with the Invictus Games and helping wounded warriors: “It’s proving to people that this is possible no matter what your disability is.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/fRcnONV5Rj — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

“I can’t tell you,” he quipped. “That’s classified. It’s top secret!”

In the year that followed Archie’s May 2019 birth, Harry and Meghan, 42, announced their official departure from the royal family. The couple has since relocated from England to the United States, where they’re raising their children.

“It’s amazing. I love every single day,” Harry told GMA about living in America. That being said, he has “no idea” whether U.S. citizenship is in his future.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Quotes About Daughter Lilibet Loving their lives with Lilibet! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became proud parents of a baby girl in June 2021. The little one joined big brother Archie, who arrived in May 2019. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Lili’s birth. “He’s held […]

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he added.

Harry seemed to be referring to the health of his father, King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced the king’s diagnosis on February 5 but did not offer any specifics. Charles’ diagnosis came one week after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate, but royal reporter Omid Scobie shared via X that Charles, 75, is not battling prostate cancer.

Us Weekly confirmed that Harry flew from Los Angeles to London the day after Charles’ health news went public. Photos showed Harry’s car taking him from London’s Heathrow Airport to Clarence House on February 6.

Related: Royal Anniversary! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said during Friday’s GMA interview, making his first statement about Charles’ cancer.

“I love my family,” Harry added. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

He didn’t comment further on the status of his father’s health, but Harry did say that he’ll be returning to London again in the near future.

“I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K.,” he explained. “So, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”