Wise choices! Prince Harry picked two influential people from his childhood to be his son Archie’s godparents, Us Weekly confirms.

The 8-month-old’s godmother is Harry, 35, and Prince William’s childhood nanny Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke), the Sunday Times first reported on Saturday, January 18.

The little one’s godfather is Prince Charles’ equerry, Mark Dyer. He was one of the Duke of Sussex’s close friends and mentors after his mother Princess Diana’s 1997 death.

Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy on May 6, and he was christened two months later. Although it is a tradition for members of the royal family to share the names of their children’s godparents at the time of their baptism, the couple chose not to. “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private,” a July Buckingham Palace statement explained.

Earlier this month, Archie’s parents announced their plans to “step back” from their royal roles after “many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

Their January 8 Instagram statement read: “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The former military pilot and the Suits alum, 38, will officially lose their HRH royal titles and will no longer receive public funding for their royal duties, according to Queen Elizabeth II’s statement on Saturday.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the 93-year-old monarch wrote at the time. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”