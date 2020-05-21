Feeding five! Prince William detailed the “hardest” part of dinnertime with Duchess Kate and their three kids.

When the Duke of Cambridge, 37, spoke to Peek Project to talk “about the importance of delivering healthy and nutritious food to the families they support in Glasgow during lockdown,” community chef Charlie Farrally noted that the food truck takes “pressure off parents [since] the hardest time is dinnertime.”

William, who shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, agreed, adding, “It depends on what’s on the table though, Charlie, isn’t it? And that’s the thing. If parents put something on children love, dinnertime goes on very well.”

The duke joked, “But if you put something on the table they don’t want to do, that’s another ball game.”

He and Kate have been homeschooling their two eldest children while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. William called the experience “fun” in an April interview with the BBC.

His wife admired their kids’ “stamina,” chiming in at the time: “I don’t know how they get it done honestly. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

Kate went on to say that she and her husband felt “very mean” for not telling their kids about spring break. “Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” she admitted.

George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, has sent them “a challenge” to complete, the couple said earlier this month while speaking with veterans.

“They’re currently learning the lyrics to the song ‘We’ll Meet Again,’” Kate told Mais House residents at the time. “It’s been really lovely having that playing every day.”

George has been “very upset” by homeschooling because he wants to do his sister’s projects, Kate went on to tell iTV’s This Morning that same week. “Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.”