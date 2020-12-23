Hanging at home for the holidays! Prince William and Duchess Kate are “thrilled” to spend the Christmas season with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“[While] William and Kate found homeschooling their [eldest two] kids challenging, but very rewarding, the couple is looking forward to spending time with George and Charlotte without having to be their teachers,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “William and Kate became teachers during the early time of the pandemic before the kids went back to school in early September. The children will return home and everyone will stay together as a family through the holiday.”

The insider added that the little ones “really enjoy preparing meals” with the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge, also 38. Even Louis, 2, “loves to help” out in the kitchen.

The couple’s youngest child stole the show in their family Christmas card, released on December 16. “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year,” read their Instagram upload at the time, a photo taken by Matt Porteous.

In the social media upload, William and Kate sat on a bale of hay with chopped wood stacked behind them. Charlotte, 5, smiled on her mom’s lap in a festive sweater, while George, 7, sat beside their dad in brown. As for Louis, the toddler giggled in a blue outfit from between William’s legs.

The three children “can’t wait for Christmas,” another source exclusively told Us last month.

“It’s their favorite time of year,” the insider went on to tell Us. “In fact, they’ve already written their list for Santa and are nagging William and Kate to put up the Christmas tree.”

As for their cousin, Archie, 19 months, he will be staying in the United States with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, amid the COVID-19 spread.

With reporting by Travis Cronin