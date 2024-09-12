Prince William opened up about the mischievous dynamics between his and wife Princess Kate Middleton’s two youngest kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During his walkabout in Llanelli, South Wales, the Prince of Wales, 42, received gifts from Ruby Davies, per Hello! magazine. The viral 10-year-old gave William a book of postcards written by students from Swiss Valley Community Primary School as well as friendship bracelets for Prince George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

“Thank you so much, Ruby. They’re going to love those. You’ll see them out and about,” William said in response to the gesture on Tuesday, September 9, before making a candid confession. “I’ll keep them away from Louis because he’ll try and steal all his sister’s bits.”

One day before the walkabout, William and Kate, 42, released rare footage of the family of five while revealing that she completed her preventative chemotherapy treatments. In the video shared via social media, Kate and William were seen playing cards and enjoying a picnic in a park with their three kids.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said on Monday, September 9. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

William and Kate have offered glimpses of their family life through the years. During an appearance on the Apple Fitness+ podcast in 2021, William described a time when Charlotte was “running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff … with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

Royal expert Christopher Anderson exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the children will help Kate with their meals. “They help make pasta and homemade pizzas,” Anderson, author of William and Kate: A Royal Love Story and The Day Diana Died, said.

He added that they each have chores “that the highly organized Kate keeps track of. They make their beds every morning and help with the dishes after every meal, and gold stars are handed out accordingly.”

Despite the family bearing royal titles, expert Robert Jobson said that “they are quite refreshing.”

Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, added, “At their core, they are very much a normal family.”