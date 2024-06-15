Your account
Princess Charlotte Gently Reminds Brother Prince Louis How to Stand During Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte, once again, is making sure that her brothers follow royal protocol.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s only daughter, 9, joined her parents and siblings Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15. The family of five watched the military flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony as a squadron band played the national anthem.

Charlotte briefly looked back to dad William, 41, and saw him straighten his stance and stand at attention. She followed suit, which prompted Louis to take a peek at how his sister was standing. Louis mimicked Charlotte’s movements, clasping his arms at his side and squaring off his shoulders. George and Kate, 42, also perfectly followed protocol.

Moments earlier, Charlotte — wearing a navy sailor-inspired frock — made sure her hair was coiffed to perfection. She was seen fluffing her long locks, so they fell over her shoulders in loose waves.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Related: Every Royal Who Attended Trooping the Colour Amid Family’s Health Crisis

The Wales family stood beside the kids’ grandfather King Charles III, who waved to the public from the balcony perch. The group was also joined by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor.

Saturday was the first time that Kate and her children have made an official appearance together since Christmas 2023. The Princess of Wales, for her part, took a step back from her public duties as she privately underwent cancer treatment. Kate was diagnosed in January, confirming her cancer battle the following March. Charlotte and her siblings, meanwhile, have been finishing up the school year.

As the royals stood stoically on the palace balcony, Kate got in a word with father-in-law Charles, 75. The two bonded amid their respective cancer battles. (The king confirmed his diagnosis in February.)

George, Charlotte and Louis have been staples on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour through the years. At many past celebrations, Charlotte has also instructed her brothers on how to behave. The young princess often makes sure both George and Louis conduct proper waves and bows at official engagements.

Charlotte’s royal prowess lends itself especially well to official portraits.

“Princess Charlotte did [have] some great pictures over the years,” royal photographer Samir Hussein exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “Just some great spontaneous moments. “She seems to be, like, a real character.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hussein added at the time, “I think that’s the thing with kids, you just don’t know what you’re going to get and that makes it really fun to photograph. At the end of the day they’re just kids, and you can’t necessarily ask them to behave in a certain way because it [makes for] some really good spontaneous images.”

