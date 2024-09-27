Reese Witherspoon is proudly celebrating her youngest son Tennessee’s birthday with a special message.

“Happy 12th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! 💙,” Witherspoon, 48, gushed via Instagram on Friday, September 27. “I’m so lucky to have your joyful, curious, hilarious spirit in my life making me laugh every day.”

She added, “I love you, buddy 🥰.”

Witherspoon also shared a photo with Tennessee, who sported a blue floral button-down, from a family meal.

Tennessee is Witherspoon’s youngest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth. The Morning Show actress is also mom to daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon and Toth, a talent agent, were married between 2011 and 2023. They announced their separation last March, planning to amicably coparent Tennessee.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Witherspoon and Toth, 54, wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple had been living “very separate lives” and their “romance just isn’t there anymore.”

After their divorce was settled in August 2023, Witherspoon remained focused on her work and family life. She has previously been candid about her best moments of motherhood.

“It is about honesty. First of all, you know, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little. It is very physical,” Witherspoon said during an October 2022 appearance on the Today show. “And then, it is more emotional support and suggestions — not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationships with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be.”

Nearly one year after her divorce was finalized, Us confirmed that Witherspoon is dating financier Oliver Haarmann. The pair were spotted holding hands on a New York City date earlier this month.