As summer comes to an end, Reese Witherspoon is enjoying quality time with her family while still navigating her new normal post-divorce.

“Soaking up the last days of summer ☀️💕🤗,” Witherspoon, 47, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 16, alongside a series of snaps that also included appearances by sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10. (Witherspoon shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and she shares Tennessee with her ex-husband Jim Toth.)

In the carousel of images, Witherspoon shared several highlights from a recent trip, including going on a tropical excursion with her boys. In one pic, Witherspoon and Tennessee were all smiles with the ocean in the background, while the actress posed with Deacon in an outdoor area in a second snap. Witherspoon also posted a candid shot of her eldest son standing by the pool.

In addition to the vacation pics, Witherspoon shared a quote by Cleo Wade that touched on change.

“Life will change you or you can change with life,” the message read. “We are in motion. Everything we know is always moving. We can wrestle with this energy or we can dance with it. The choice is completely up to you.”

Earlier this year, Witherspoon filed for divorce from Toth, 53, after nearly 12 years of marriage. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in March. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The exes explained that their “biggest priority” is Tennessee and their “entire family” as they “navigate this next chapter.”

In July, Witherspoon opened up about her split. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “It’s a vulnerable time for me … I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

One month later, Witherspoon and Toth settled their divorce by signing a marriage dissolution agreement. The pair agreed to a parenting plan for Tennessee which includes equal shared custody and splitting his expenses 50-50. The duo — who did not request child or spousal support — had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Shortly after news broke of her divorce settlement, Witherspoon shared a sweet snap of her and Ava enjoying some mother-daughter time.

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter,” Witherspoon captioned the post with Ava responding, “Looooove you!”

While Witherspoon is single, she’s not necessarily ready to mingle. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Witherspoon is in “no big rush” to move on.

“She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat,” the insider explained, adding that the “ideal scenario” for Witherspoon would be to wind up with a “kindred spirit.”