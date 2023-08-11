Reese Witherspoon is looking forward to her next chapter following her divorce from Jim Toth — but she’s not rushing into a new romance.

“She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the “ideal scenario” for Witherspoon, 47, would be to wind up with a “kindred spirit.”

Witherspoon is in “no big rush” to date post-split, but she has some idea of what she wants in a partner. Per the insider, Witherspoon would prefer to find someone “who’s been an actor and who’s been judged in the public arena.”

The source pointed to Witherspoon’s fling with Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated in late 2000s, as “the type of relationship” the actress might be looking for.

Witherspoon and Toth, 53, announced their split in March after more than a decade of marriage. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The twosome — who share 10-year-old son Tennessee — reached a divorce settlement earlier this month. According to docs obtained by Us, Witherspoon and Toth agreed not to pay child support or spousal support. (Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)

In their filing, Witherspoon and Toth stated that they have been “effectively coparenting” since calling it quits and requested to dismiss the need for a parenting seminar. The exes also divided up assets including furniture, art and other household items.

Witherspoon referred to her breakup as a “vulnerable time” in a Harper’s Bazaar cover story published last month, noting that it felt “much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice” despite “speculation” about the end of her marriage. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she said.

While she may not be ready for a fully fledged romance, Witherspoon has already been the subject of dating rumors post-breakup. In April, Witherspoon was linked to Tom Brady — who split from Gisele Bündchen last fall — but her rep shut down the “completely false” claims.

