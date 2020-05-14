Gone, but never forgotten. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough promised her 4-year-old daughter, Decker, that baby McCoy would always be with them despite the infant’s heartbreaking death.

“McCoy’s Big Sister 💙 I promise that this girl will hear about her baby brother,” the former reality TV personality, 31, wrote in a touching Instagram caption on Thursday, May 14, alongside a picture of her daughter smiling brightly. “She will love him. She will miss him. When people ask how many kids I have, she will hear an answer that includes McCoy. She’ll hear me wishing him a ‘goodnight’ and saying ‘I love you’ when I tuck her in. He was here. He matters. And saying his name will always make my heart leap for joy.”

Keough and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, announced in April that their newborn son passed away during a complicated childbirth. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she wrote at the time. One month after their devastating loss, the couple opened up about the experience on Good Morning America.

“We want his life to mean as much to as many people as possible and to let all of the positive ripples of his life be there,” Jeana Keough‘s daughter said in her first interview since the tragedy.

Though thinking about their little one “might hurt for a while,” Kara told her daughter that she should remember McCoy’s impact with a sense of “happiness and pride.”

“I’m gonna keep saying his name for the rest of my life, and maybe eventually people won’t cringe when they hear it,” Kara wrote on Thursday. “For the others walking this path with me, I see you. I, too, am doodling my baby’s name. I’m writing it over and over again, loving it just as much as I did when I pictured it scrawled across homework, artwork and jerseys. Loving it even more for having met the boy for whom it was intended.”

With the support of her family getting her through this difficult time, Kara is looking toward the future with love in her heart. “I will always be Decker & McCoy’s mama,” she concluded. “For as long as I’m living, my babies they’ll be.”