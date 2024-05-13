The Real Housewives of Miami’s Todd Nepola is letting his estranged wife Alexia Nepola know that he cares despite their divorce drama.

Todd, 51, posted a Mother’s Day tribute to his estranged wife on his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 12.

The real estate broker shared a picture of Alexia, 57, with her sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 27, whom she shares with her first husband, Peter Rosello Sr., per an X post shared by Queens of Bravo.

In the picture, Alexia can be seen standing in the middle of her sons while they each give her a kiss on the cheek.

Todd with a Mother’s Day shoutout to Alexia 👀 What is going on in Miami? #RHOM pic.twitter.com/0uqqJy9Ntq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 12, 2024

Todd tagged Alexia in the post and also made sure that the background music fit the occasion, setting his tribute to the tune of “Superwoman” by Alicia Keys.

The Mother’s Day post comes just a month after Todd filed for divorce on April 11 following three years of marriage.

Alexia first addressed the divorce in an Instagram Story on April 15, writing: “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage.”

“I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time,” she added.

Related: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Not all Real Housewives franchises are made to last — or are they? After launching shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Beverly Hills, Bravo created the Real Housewives of Miami. Season 1, which starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice, […]

The RHOM star went into more detail about the shocking split on her “Ay Por Favor” podcast with costar Marysol Patton on April 29.

“For the first week, for the first two weeks — actually, still today, it’s been three weeks, and I’m still going back in my head like, ‘What happened?’” Alexia said.

“And I don’t want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations … oh, stages,” Alexia continued. “Yeah. I don’t even know what I’m saying. Because I find myself lost.”

A source told Us Weekly in April that Alexia was “blindsided” by Todd’s divorce filing.

“Things were good between her and Todd days leading up [to] him filing. She had no idea and there were no signs,” said the insider. “Alexia believes he wanted to keep her in the dark about how he was feeling about ending the marriage, because he knew she would try and convince him otherwise.”