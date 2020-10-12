Working mom! Pregnant Vanessa Morgan shared her experience on the Riverdale set ahead of her first child’s arrival.

“Shout out to all the pregnant mommas working full-time jobs, all I know is growing a human makes me 10 times more tired at work so just wanted to say each and every one of you are so friggen incredible and strong,” the actress, 28, captioned a Friday, October 9, Instagram Story selfie. “We got this!”

The Canada native went on to show off her “comfy” maternity clothes in a mirror selfie.

The social media upload comes one month after Morgan documented her return to Riverdale. “Toni T,” the Finding Carter alum captioned a September Instagram photo. “First Day Back. Six Months later and six months [pregnant].”

The Amazing Race Canada alum announced her “exciting” pregnancy news in July, one month after filing for divorce from her husband, Michael Kopech. (News of their split broke just days after Morgan’s reveal.)

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” Morgan wrote via Instagram at the time. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy and can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best Mommy I can be.”

Her Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch commented, “You’re gonna be the best mommy I love you!!!!!!!!! So excited.”

Morgan has since been documenting her pregnancy journey, from ultrasound photos to her blue powder sex reveal.

The Shannara Chronicles alum and Kopech, 24, got engaged in July 2019. She wed the professional baseball player in Florida eight months later.

While social media trolls have questioned the paternity of Morgan’s baby-to-be, Petsch, 26, shut that down in July. “Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” the F the Prom star replied to a comment in July. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother-to-be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”