Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s 5-year-old daughter, Ariana, is going to be a big sister as his ex, Jen Harley, announced she is pregnant with baby No. 3.

“J+J+J 🤍,” Harley, 35, captioned a picture from her maternity photo shoot with her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, via Instagram on Monday, August 7. In the pic, Harley showed off her baby bump in a black bikini while posing for pics with her partner in the ocean.

The little one will be the first child Harley welcomes with Ambrosole. She and Ortiz-Magro, 37, welcomed Ariana in April 2018, and she also shares her son, Mason, 17, with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers.

In addition to her photos with Ambrosole, Harley also twinned with Ariana in white for some sunset maternity shots. “So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are 🤍🫶,” she captioned a pair of pics with her daughter on Monday.

Ortiz-Magro, who dated Harley on and off from 2017 to 2019, did not comment on his ex’s pregnancy announcement at the time.

The former couple’s relationship was turbulent from the get-go. In addition to rumors that Ortiz-Magro had been unfaithful to Harley on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Harley slammed her then-boyfriend’s claims that she gave him a black eye in October 2018.

“No I will never speak to him again,” she wrote in response to a fan question via Instagram at the time. “I’ve kept my mouth shut for to [sic] long.” The drama didn’t last, as they were spotted celebrating Harley’s birthday together not long after.

The following year, Ortiz-Magro was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors — including domestic violence — following an altercation with Harley in October 2019. He plead no contest and was placed on probation for 26 months in addition to completing community labor, paying $20,000 to a women’s shelter and undergoing a 52-week domestic violence course.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence again in April 2021 and was released on $100,000 bond. Though the incident did not involve Harley, it occurred while Ariana was in his care. No charges were filed, though he was charged with a probation violation.

“Jen has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana and it’s been an issue she’s been worried about,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “She knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change.”

Harley — who was previously arrested for domestic battery in June 2018, for which she faced no charges— proceeded to retrieve Ariana from Ortiz-Magro by making a trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. She declared in an Instagram Story post at the time that it would be the “last time” she would be making that trip.

Ortiz-Magro’s probation was revoked following his September 2021 hearing, upon which he was ordered to take 26 parenting classes and share his progress six months later.

Earlier this year, he returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on the show’s March 23 episode. “I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life. I’ve decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It’s a sneaker store called SneakerClinic,” Ortiz-Magro explained, noting that he has full custody of his daughter.

He continued: “It’s a lot of hard work, but [Ariana] keeps me balanced. She calms my world. I didn’t have the perfect situation with her mother, but she’s turned out perfect. She’s so sweet [and] polite. It’s like, ‘Are you mine?’”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.