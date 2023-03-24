Call the cabs! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro made his first appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since he exited the series to take care of his mental health — and gave an update on life after the beach.

“I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life,” the reality star, 37, shared during the Thursday, March 23, episode. “I’ve decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It’s a sneaker store called SneakerClinic.”

The Impact Wrestling alum added that he wouldn’t be relocating solo, revealing that he’s recently gained full custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced,” he said during a confessional. “She calms my world. I didn’t have the perfect situation with her mother, but she’s turned out perfect. She’s so sweet, polite. It’s like, ‘Are you mine?'”

Ronnie’s good news comes after he and Jen, 32 — who welcomed Ariana in April 2018 – called it quits for good following allegations of physical abuse. In January 2019, a Los Angeles Airbnb incident between the duo left the Celebrity Fear Factor alum charged with seven misdemeanors including domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty but was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and his daughter. The MTV star then accepted a plea deal in May 2020 and was ordered to serve 30 days of community labor and pay $20,000 to a woman’s shelter.

The Famously Single star — who joined the OG Jersey Shore series when it premiered in 2009, made the decision to step away from its spinoff after four seasons in May 2021 to work on his mental health. His exit came just one month after he was arrested again and released on a $100,000 bond. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that his booking fell under “intimate partner violence with injury with priors,” referring to his previous arrests.

“I almost lost my daughter,” Ronnie shared on Thursday’s episode. “I was in treatment for eight or nine months, but it helped me grow and it made me a stronger person.”

Prior to his tumultuous relationship with the real estate agent, which often played out on Family Vacation, Ronnie often made headlines for his romance with Jersey Shore costar and ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The two dated on and off throughout the original show’s run before calling it quits for good in August 2014.

While Sammi opted not to return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it premiered four years later, Us confirmed earlier this month that the model would be making an appearance on the MTV reboot alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

“She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. 🎥💋,” an Instagram caption on the official Jersey Shore page read on March 11, alongside a pic of Sammi seemingly filming a confessional interview.

The Sweetheart Coast boutique owner later posted a selfie from set on Sunday, March 12. “OK, I can finally say… I’m backkk! ☺️,” Sammi captioned her pic. It’s unclear if Ronnie will make another appearance on the reality series or if he and Sammi will cross paths in future episodes.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.