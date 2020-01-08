Not about it! Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale’s kids are unfazed by their parents’ fame.

“They couldn’t care less about anything except whatever they keep up with at the moment,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively of Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2, at the Like a Boss world premiere in New York City on Tuesday, January 7.

The Instant Family star and Cannavale, 49, started dating in 2012 and welcomed Rocco four years later. He became a big brother the following year when Rafa arrived. Now that the couple have two boys at home, they aren’t planning on adding another baby to their brood.

“I can’t even think about that, I’m so busy,” the Australian actress told Us exclusively in April. “[My boys] are keeping me very busy. They’re physically very exhausting. They’re still so little as well, but it’s good!”

The Boardwalk Empire alum chimed in at the time, telling Us that “they’ve got” a sibling already — each other!

The couple have enough to worry about with “sensitive” Rocco and “tough” Rafa, they said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. “We hear them talking about us in the room in the morning before we come in,” the actor told Stephen Colbert, adding that once the eldest helps his baby brother out of his sleep sack, they start “conspiring.” Cannavale added, “I’m just like, ‘This is my house.’ It sounds like they’re upset about something.”

In 2016, Byrne opened up to the host, 55, about the challenges she faced as a working new mom. “I’ve been doing a lot of traveling, too, so I’ve been taking my breast milk everywhere with me,” she said. “They wave this weird thing over the top of it, and there’s a whole production going on. They take it very seriously that it could be something. I just stand there and smile and tell them that it’s really breast milk, and that it’s nothing.”

Like a Boss hits theaters on Friday, January 10.

With reporting by Diana Cooper