10 points for Gryffindor! Rupert Grint reacted to smashing the record for the fastest account to gain one million followers on Instagram, a title previously held by Jennifer Aniston.

“I don’t believe it. It’s very, very surreal,” Grint told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, January 15, of his social media accomplishment. “I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn’t, and then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy [time]. So why not?’ It’s insane.”

The Harry Potter star, 32, reached one million followers within four hours and one minute of joining the platform and sharing his first photo, setting a world record. Sir David Attenborough was the last celebrity to hold the title, dethroning the Friends alum, 51. Selena Gomez and Beyoncé also once held the world record for fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram.

Referencing his first post on the platform, Grint gave all the credit to his daughter, Wednesday, 8 months. “I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit,” he gushed.

The British actor and his daughter made their Instagram debut in November 2020. Grint shared a sweet snap of himself holding the infant with the back of her head facing the camera, introducing her to his followers. “Hi Instagram …. only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he wrote in the caption.

He’s since used Instagram as a promotional tool, sharing clips from the second season of his Apple TV+ series, Servant, and other projects he’s working on. The Sick Note alum hasn’t posted any additional photos of Wednesday.

Grint and longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May 2020. Us Weekly confirmed that Groome, 28, was pregnant one month earlier. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a publicist for Grint and the actress revealed to Us at the time.

Daniel Radcliffe told Andy Cohen he was “happy for” his former Harry Potter costar after Grint’s daughter’s arrival. “It’s also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are,” the 31-year-old said during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview in May 2020.