Ryan Cabrera commemorated his wife Alexa Bliss’ baby shower in an unusual way — by getting tattoos.

The “True” singer, 41, said he left the 32-year-old WWE star’s Alice in Wonderland-themed baby shower in Los Angeles with not one, not two, but three new tattoos.

“I got her name. I got Hendrix Rouge on my left leg,” Cabrera explained to The Messenger in an interview posted on Sunday, October 15. “I got ‘Cachow’ on my right leg, which is going to be our second baby’s middle name.”

His final tattoo? An Applebee’s logo on his right leg.

“It was not my choice,” he said. “We played tattoo roulette with one of my best friends. So he picked tattoo roulette for me. I picked a Jonas Brothers tattoo for him and it says ‘JoBros for Life.’ On my right calf, I have an Applebee’s Grill and Bar tattoo. And, yes, I did write them on Instagram to see if I can get free food for life.”

Cabrera wasn’t the only one to leave with new ink. His father got his first tattoo — “Hendrix” on his leg.

“Even my dad got Hendrix tattooed on his leg and he doesn’t have any tattoos,” Cabrera said. “We were shocked because we knew that he would do a couple of tattoos, but we were surprised because there was literally a line for him. There were like 12 people waiting. He didn’t have a second to even enjoy the party.”

Cabrera and Bliss revealed in May that they are expecting their first child together. Bliss shared a carousel of snaps to her Instagram, including a white onesie with the phrase “Best Oops Ever!” and a sonogram of the pair’s little one.

“The best moments in life are the completely unexpected,” Bliss wrote at the time. “Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.”

Cabrera, for his part, shared his own photos to his account, including one where he sported a fake bump and a shirt that read, “We’re Pregnant But Mostly Her.”

“Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing tha [sic] news!!!!” he wrote at the time.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2020 after one year of dating. They went on to tie the knot in April 2022.

Before being linked to Bliss, Cabrera dated The Hills’ Audrina Patridge in 2010 and 2018 and Ashlee Simpson in 2004. Bliss, for her part, called off an engagement to fellow WWE star Buddy Murphy in 2018.