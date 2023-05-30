Baby Bliss — literally! Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss are expecting their first child.

“The best moments in life are the completely unexpected,” the professional wrestler, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 30, alongside a slideshow of sweet maternity photos with the “On the Way Down” musician, 40. “Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera.”

Bliss — who wed the “True” singer in 2022 after three years of dating — shared multiple pictures announcing the happy news.

One photo showed a picture of the ultrasound on top of a sign revealing the baby’s due date. Also in the snap was a white onesie emblazoned with the phrase, “Best Oops Ever!” Another image in the carousel depicted the couple blowing balloons in front of a Christmas tree. “Expected to pop,” read Bliss’ pink balloon, while Cabrera’s said “December 2023″ as the duo held a photo from the sonogram in their hands.

The third pic featured the lovebirds kissing while holding glasses of champagne. While the “Shine On” artist’s glass was filled with bubbly, Bliss’ was empty. Instead, the glass was covered by a Post-It that read, “Do not refill until December.”

Cabrera, for his part, shared similar images on his Instagram account, along with several other LOL-worthy snaps. In several photos, the MTV alum wore a shirt that read, “We’re Pregnant But Mostly Her.” In another, he sported a fake baby bump.

“It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all,” Bliss told E! News on Monday. Cabrera chimed in that the couple were “one million percent surprised,” but the pair ”couldn’t be more excited.”

The Ohio native added: “We FaceTimed my mom immediately. And then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”

The duo’s exciting announcement comes on the heels of a cancer scare for Bliss.

“There was a spot on my face that had gotten worse. So [I] went to get [a] biopsy. [It] was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure, doc also found other squamous cells,” the TV personality shared via social media in March. “Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”

Bliss and Cabrera met “because of a rumor that we were dating,” she revealed on “The Bellas Podcast” in August 2020, several months prior to their engagement. “When TMZ put that out, we were friends then. You know how WWE fans are? They are very passionate and into our personal lives. He was ‘liking’ some of my tweets, and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company,” she explained.

After Cabrera invited Bliss to one of his concerts, the pair “became really good friends” — and soon, something more. The “40 Kinds of Sadness” singer popped the question that November.

“One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES @ryancabrera,” Bliss gushed via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Cabrera down on one knee. The Texas native, for his part, wrote via his Instagram Story, “Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it’s just the beginning!!!”

Prior to walking down the aisle in April 2022, Cabrera famously dated The Hills’ Audrina Patridge in 2010 and 2018 and was previously linked to Ashlee Simpson, making multiple appearances on The Ashlee Simpson Show in the early 2000s. Bliss, for her part, called off her engagement to fellow WWE star Murphy in 2018.