Happy place! Sam Hunt enjoyed a vacation getaway with pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler and their baby girl, Lucy Louise.

“She is worth far more than rubies,” the country crooner, 38, captioned a series of photos with his loved ones via Instagram on Friday, May 19.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer — who wed Fowler, 37, in April 2017 — was all smiles in the first snap as he held Lucy, 11 months, in his lap while sitting on a boat. The little one wore a grey dress and flower-printed sunhat while her dad donned khaki pants, a beige button-down shirt and a hat.

The couple took a dip in the sea with Lucy in another photo, which showed the baby girl in awe as her mom held up a seashell while swimming.

A third picture highlighted a sun-kissed Hunt out to eat with his tiny tot. Lucy gripped her father’s shirt as she stood in his lap at the table. The family vacation also included a peek at Fowler’s growing baby bump.

In one snap, the “Leave the Night On” crooner placed his hand on his partner’s belly as she lovingly looked down at Lucy in her arms. The trio embraced the sunny getaway with boat days, fishing trips and date nights in town.

The tropical escape came one year after Hunt and Fowler called off their divorce. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2022 that Fowler asked the court to dismiss the case one month prior. A judge granted the motion on April 10, 2022.

The pair initially made headlines in February 2022 when a pregnant Fowler filed for divorce alleging that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” Us confirmed several hours later that the Alabama native requested a dismissal of the petition after she submitted it in the wrong jurisdiction. Fowler later refiled in the correct county before giving the marriage a second shot.

Hunt, meanwhile, confirmed during a June 2022 concert that he and Fowler had welcomed their first child. Two months later, a source exclusively told Us that the musician’s relationship with his wife was a “work in progress.”

Earlier this year, the Georgia native gave fans the first peek at his daughter as part of his “Generations” music video. During the March clip, Lucy makes a cameo alongside Fowler and waves for the camera.

The following month, Hunt told fans during his Las Vegas concert that he and his spouse are expecting their second child.

The “Make You Miss Me” crooner proceeded to update his social media followers on his life lately via a picture of Fowler holding onto Lucy in their living room. The photo was pegged to his “Women In My Life” song, which he released on May 11.

“So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the women who raised me and poured love into my life throughout it,” he explained via social media of the song’s origin. “There’s no telling who or what I would be without them. God bless them all. I’m forever grateful.”