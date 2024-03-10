Sarah Herron is still undecided on baby names — but with good reason.

“We have 1 name that Dylan loves,” the former Bachelor contestant wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 10, while answering questions from followers about her current pregnancy, as well as her and husband Dylan Brown’s journey with IVF.

She added, “But I am not decided on anything! I think trauma might be playing a part. I just can’t ‘see/hear’ anything and think to myself ‘That’s my baby’s name.’ It’s hard.”

Herron has been open about her journey with IVF and fertility treatments since losing her and Dylan’s first child last year. In January 2023, Brown and Herron’s son, Oliver, passed away moments after he was born at only 24 weeks old.

Concerning her current pregnancy, Herron offered an update on how she was coping “mentally and emotionally” in January 2024. “I think there’s this side of me in this pregnancy that I haven’t been fully transparent or sharing very candidly,” she shared via Instagram Story. (Earlier that month, Herron and Brown announced that they were expecting rainbow twins.)

The former Bachelor in Paradise star shared that amid speaking to genetic counselors and maternal-fetal medicine doctors, her days are “filled with rumination” and “trying to navigate this whole world of pregnancy after loss.” She added that there are challenges to having a “high-risk pregnancy in a small mountain town that doesn’t have the same resources, switching care providers from the provider I had during my pregnancy with Oliver and starting completely fresh with a new OB.” Herron’s twins are made from mosaic embryos.

“I just wanted to share this because this pregnancy is so different,” she continued. “I don’t feel like coming on and talking about symptoms and bumpdates and pregnancy in the way that I used to because I think there’s just trauma, and you approach pregnancy after loss in a completely different way and you have a different respect for other women who have gone through loss or are trying to conceive.”

Herron revealed in June 2023 that she had undergone her first embryo transfer after Oliver’s death, but it was unsuccessful. However, she exclusively told Us in August 2023 that she had planned for another transfer later that year.

“We’re gonna use the last of our embryos and then if we don’t have a pregnancy by the end of the year, [we’re] either kind of back to the drawing board or plan B, plan C and so on,” she said at the time.