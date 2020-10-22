On the mend! Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that her son Rocky’s vision problem is improving.

“Absolutely,” the actress, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 20, when asked about the 8-year-old’s eyesight. “It’s so interesting that these are the things that you notice about yourself, about your family in general, when you have this kind of together time [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum first opened up about the little one’s nearsightedness earlier this month. “I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn’t have a lot of access to devices before [quarantine],” the New York native said during a Today show appearance. “All of a sudden, they’re thrown into this world where they’re on Zoom for school and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to.”

The Cruel Intentions star noticed Rocky blinking heavily and had his eyes checked, she explained. “They said not only did he have myopia — the common term is nearsightedness — but it was progressing extremely rapidly,” Gellar said.

While hanging at home with Rocky and his 11-year-old sister, Charlotte, the Emmy winner and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. are struggling with virtual learning.

“I realized that just because you understand something conceptually does not mean that you are a credible or educated teacher in how to communicate it to anybody else,” the Stirring Up Fun With Food author told Us on Tuesday. “My hat goes off to everybody, whether you’re homeschooling your own children or someone else’s or you’re a teacher trying to help with distanced learning, it is really such a difficult experience.”

As their family of four prepares for Halloween, the All My Children alum is looking forward to Apothic Wines’ interactive experience.

“Any opportunity I can get to bring Halloween to life safely in this new world, I was excited,” the former soap star gushed to Us. “What a great way for somebody to feel connected, excited, enticed and alluring and still celebrate what I think is a really fun holiday experience.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe