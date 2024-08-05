Today cohost Savannah Guthrie treated her children to a spontaneous trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Guthrie, 52, has been in Paris since the start of the Summer Games on July 26, covering the 2024 Olympics with the rest of the Today team. She surprised daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with the news of their trip during a FaceTime call, of which she shared a video via Instagram on Sunday, August 5.

“Do you guys want to come to Paris tomorrow and come to the Olympics?” Guthrie asked her kids in the clip, who replied “Yes!” to her offer. “OK, you’re coming tomorrow,” Guthrie confirmed, which was met with screams of shock and excitement from Vale and Charley.

“just one thing to do when you miss them this much!!” Guthrie captioned her post, before thanking her cohost Hoda Kotb and husband Michael Feldman for helping with the surprise. “And shout out to @hodakotb who dreamed the dream!! And @feldmike for the spontaneity!”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Guthrie shared snippets of her family’s first morning in Paris, where she greeted her children with hugs and smiles and posed for photos in front of a view of the Eiffel Tower. They also attended an Olympic tennis match. “All in one morning. Bravo, Paris 🇫🇷,” Guthrie captioned her Monday, August 6, post.

Guthrie’s family was also able to attend a track and field event at the Games with Kotb, 59, who shared a selfie of her and her cohost’s family via Instagram on Saturday, August 3. “[Track] and field was epic!!!!” Kotb captioned her photos. (Kotb, for her part, has two children — Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, who are cheering for Team USA back at home.)

In an interview with Today published on July 23, Kotb described the Paris Games as “the Olympics we’ve been waiting for,” saying, “I think it’s a dose of something we all need, want and are ready for, and it’s going to be amazing.” She added, “I can already imagine it. I can already see it. And I think it’s going to infuse us with what we need right now.”

In the same interview, Guthrie told Today that the Olympic athletes inspire her to work harder and she tries to pass those lessons on to her children.

“I always think about how many times they fell before they stuck the landing, how many bruises they had, how many hours they practiced by themselves,” she said at the time.

“And that’s why the Olympics mean so much to me,” Guthrie continued. “I always tell my kids about working hard. It’s like, if you love Taylor Swift, think how many hours she spent alone playing her guitar or singing her songs or writing. I feel that way about Olympians.”