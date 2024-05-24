Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Savannah Guthrie’s Son Charley FaceTimes Her While on ‘Today’: ‘Shhh, We’re on the Air!’

By
Savannah Guthries Son Charley FaceTimes Her While on Today Shhh Were on the Air
Savannah Guthrie and son Charley Roy Rochlin/Getty Images;Courtesy of TODAY Show/X

Savannah Guthries son Charley made a surprise appearance on Today on Thursday, May 23.

Guthrie’s 7-year-old son FaceTimed his mother  during the U.S. Navy Band’s performance to celebrate Fleet Week. As the band played, cohost Hoda Kotb revealed Charley’s face on the phone screen.

“You know who else is enjoying this music? The plaza outside, the three of us and one little boy. Savannah’s son is on FaceTime,” Kotb said while showing Charley. “He wanted to hear a little bit of it. Say hi Charley! Char having breakfast!”

Kotb added that the little one “wanted to hear a little bit too and you can’t blame him. The music’s incredible.”

A Guide to the Today Show Hosts Families- Get to KnowTheir Kids and Spouses 832

Related: A Guide to the ‘Today’ Show Hosts’ Families: Get to Know Their Kids and Spouses

“It’s wonderful but I was telling him, ‘Shh, We’re on the air!’” Guthrie, 52, quipped.

Along with Charley, Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, with husband Michael Feldman.The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month. Guthrie credits her ability to roll with unexpected moments like an on-air FaceTime call to having children later in life.

“By this time in life, you’ve seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs,” she told Good Housekeeping in March 2022. “I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action.”

She added that “there are a lot of older parents” in the Big Apple, so she and her husband “don’t stick out like sore thumb[s].”

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

Kate Goldie Jada Willow Famous Mothers and Daughters

Related: Kate and Goldie! Jada and Willow! More Famous Mothers and Daughters

“Sometimes I wonder, on a Saturday afternoon when I’m really tired, ‘Do younger parents feel this way?’ And the answer is yes. I know them, they’re my friends — and they’re exhausted,” she explained. “All parents have those moments of low energy and times they’re frustrated. That’s just the nature of it.”

To celebrate Mother’s Day earlier this month, the journalist shared a heartwarming slideshow via Instagram honoring her mom and children. The post showcased heartwarming moments shared between Guthrie, the children and their grandmother.In one set of photos, Guthrie posed with Charley and Vale against a city backdrop. In another, the mom of two squeezed between them for a beachside snapshot.

“Forever ❤️,” she captioned the post.

In this article

Savannah Guthrie's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Multiple COVID-19 Battles, Divorce and More

Savannah Guthrie
today show cast bio

Today

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!