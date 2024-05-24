Savannah Guthrie‘s son Charley made a surprise appearance on Today on Thursday, May 23.

Guthrie’s 7-year-old son FaceTimed his mother during the U.S. Navy Band’s performance to celebrate Fleet Week. As the band played, cohost Hoda Kotb revealed Charley’s face on the phone screen.

“You know who else is enjoying this music? The plaza outside, the three of us and one little boy. Savannah’s son is on FaceTime,” Kotb said while showing Charley. “He wanted to hear a little bit of it. Say hi Charley! Char having breakfast!”

Kotb added that the little one “wanted to hear a little bit too and you can’t blame him. The music’s incredible.”

“It’s wonderful but I was telling him, ‘Shh, We’re on the air!’” Guthrie, 52, quipped.

when you’re a news anchor on live tv but also a mom 💕@savannahguthrie had a special guest on TODAY this morning! pic.twitter.com/qNJ03ZTDji — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 23, 2024

Along with Charley, Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, with husband Michael Feldman.The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month. Guthrie credits her ability to roll with unexpected moments like an on-air FaceTime call to having children later in life.

“By this time in life, you’ve seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs,” she told Good Housekeeping in March 2022. “I’m glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action.”

She added that “there are a lot of older parents” in the Big Apple, so she and her husband “don’t stick out like sore thumb[s].”

“Sometimes I wonder, on a Saturday afternoon when I’m really tired, ‘Do younger parents feel this way?’ And the answer is yes. I know them, they’re my friends — and they’re exhausted,” she explained. “All parents have those moments of low energy and times they’re frustrated. That’s just the nature of it.”

To celebrate Mother’s Day earlier this month, the journalist shared a heartwarming slideshow via Instagram honoring her mom and children. The post showcased heartwarming moments shared between Guthrie, the children and their grandmother.In one set of photos, Guthrie posed with Charley and Vale against a city backdrop. In another, the mom of two squeezed between them for a beachside snapshot.

“Forever ❤️,” she captioned the post.