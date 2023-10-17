Scarlett Johansson is handling the chaos that comes with son Cosmo’s terrible twos the best she can.

Johansson, 38, opened up about raising her 2-year-old son now that husband Colin Jost has returned to Saturday Night Live, after the WGA strike ended. “It’s definitely an adjustment in the household,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Golden Heart Awards, explaining how Jost has a “crazy schedule.” She joked, “I think the ‘Terrible Twos’ are more like tackling me! Like, actually physically tackling me.”

Although her parenting life has gotten a bit more difficult, she’s still “really excited for all the writers and performers at SNL. They’ve been desperate to get back to work doing what they love.” Johansson continued: “It’s always exciting to see those guys. They’re incredible, and we need them now more than ever.”

At the Golden Heart Awards, Johansson was being honored alongside Ben Platt for their work with the God’s Love We Deliver charity, which gives meals to cancer patients, people who have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and those suffering from other illnesses.

In her speech, she recalled being “dependent on food stamps, hot lunch programs, and government aid” during her childhood. “And as someone who’s experienced food insecurity firsthand, I understand the devastating impact it has.”

She continued: “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to witness firsthand the power of philanthropy and activism, and the work of God’s Love We deliver is no exception … It’s about offering support, love, and a sense of dignity during life’s most challenging moments.”

Johansson and Jost tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed Cosmo in August 2021. The actress also shares daughter Rose, 9, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

In November 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Colin is a great father figure for Rose.” The insider gushed: “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

Three years later, in October 2022, a second insider praised Jost for being an “extremely hands-on dad.” “He always makes a big fuss over little Cosmo,” the source told Us, adding that he “always makes a point to pitch in” and let Johansson rest.

Although the couple keep their son’s face private, they have explained the meaning behind his name. In September 2022, she admitted on the Kelly Clarkson Show that she “just threw a bunch of letters together” while coming up with a potential name. “I just thought it was so charming,” she said, explaining that like Rose, Cosmo is “a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of, like, orange and yellow.”