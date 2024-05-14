Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, have even more to celebrate with the arrival of their first baby shortly after his win at the 2024 Masters.

“Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much,” Scottie, 27, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 13.

When Scottie arrived at the PGA Tournament on Monday, he told reporters son Bennett arrived on May 8, according to the Associated Press.

Meredith’s pregnancy first made headlines in March when she was spotted with a baby bump while cheering on Scottie to victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” he said at the time. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

Meredith was unable to attend when Scottie competed in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, in April, which he confessed was “a bit weird” for him.

“She’s obviously my biggest supporter, and I definitely miss having her here. But it’s an exciting time for us in our lives, and yeah, fortunately she’s still at home and feeling good, so we are grateful for that,” he noted, per Golfweek.

Although the little one’s arrival was imminent, Scottie revealed that the couple — who tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting in high school — were not as ready as they could be for their upcoming addition.

“People have asked us how our preparation is going for the baby. I feel like, well, we are a little underprepared,” he explained. “The nursery is not quite ready and we’ve had some issues at our house the last few weeks. I think that’s the exciting part. I think we are definitely underprepared to be parents.”

Scottie went on to win the 2024 Masters, becoming a two-time champion following his first victory in 2022. Days before the big win, he made it clear he was willing to drop out at a moment’s notice “to get home pretty quickly” if Meredith went into labor during the tournament. “We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that’s all right. And, yes, I’ll be available to go home then whenever I need to,” he said.

After besting his competitors, Scottie shared a special message for his wife. “I love you, sweetheart,” he gushed, according to Golf Digest. “I’m excited for the next few weeks. Hopefully I can get home as soon as I can.”

He added: “I’m coming home.”

Scottie also hinted at the time that his career would soon take a back seat to parenthood.

“I will go home, soak in this victory tonight,” he shared, per USA Today. “I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line.”

Despite his shifting responsibilities, Scottie concluded: “But I still love competing. I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that’s for sure.”