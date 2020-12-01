Behind the wheel! Sean Lowe shared a sweet video of his and Catherine Giudici’s 11-month-old daughter, Mia, dancing in the front seat.

“Before I get hounded with comments, no, we didn’t actually let her drive like this,” the former Bachelor, 37, joked via Instagram. “We’d never let her drive after having six beers at lunch.”

In the social media upload, the toddler stood in her mom’s lap with her hands on the wheel while the Washington native, 34, danced to a Jagged Edge song. The little one rocked a sun-patterned onesie and a white bow in the footage.

The Bachelor alums, who are also the parents of sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, welcomed their baby girl in December 2019. “Mama, Mia,” the graphic designer captioned a smiling selfie with her infant at the time.

Lowe added with a post of his own: “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

Now that they’re a family of five, Giudici joked exclusively with Us Weekly in September that their lives “revolve around poop.” She added, “Somehow we’ve never gotten sick or had pink eye. Knock on wood. [It’s a] constant s–t show.”

The Texas native chimed in, “Before we have kids when you talk to other parents, it was always, ‘Oh, teens are such a blessing. It’s amazing. It’s a wonderful chapter,’ but they don’t tell you how exhausting having kids is and how little time you have for yourself.”

Their youngest child, however, is “such a doll,” Giudici gushed at the time. “She is an amazing angel. … She’s starting to babble and actually make, like, consistent sounds. She’s crawling fast now, which happened last week, and pulling herself up. It’s really exciting to be witnessing every single thing together.”

The couple are “obsessed” with Mia, and so are her big brothers. “They all brighten up when they see each other,” Giudici explained to Us. “It’s so cute.”

She and the For the Right Reasons author met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor. They wed in January 2014 in California.