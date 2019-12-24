



Jumping for joy! Sean Lowe shared the moment his and Catherine Giudici‘s sons found out the sex of their newborn sibling.

“Yesterday was a really good day,” the former Bachelor, 36, captioned the Tuesday, December 24,Instagram upload.

In the video, Samuel, 3, jumped up and down and clapped until his dad announced, “We’ve got a girl.” The little one went on to share his baby sister’s name with their extended family members, while Lowe held 19-month-old Isaiah.

Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky commented on the Instagram upload: “This is so awesome!!!! What a moment that must have been!”

Giudici, 33, gave birth to the couple’s daughter on Monday, December 23. “Mama, Mia,” the Washington native captioned a selfie with her infant at the time.

Her husband of nearly five years added with a post of his own: “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

The former ABC personalities told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month about their plans to celebrate Christmas ahead of Giudici’s due date. “I’ll be in the hospital,” the then-pregnant star explained at the time. “We’re going to pretend Christmas is sooner than when we go to the hospital so our kids don’t know anything different.”

She added, “We told [Samuel] that Santa is going to bring him a baby. He did really well with Isaiah, so I think he’ll do really well with the new baby.”

Isaiah, on the other hand, “has no idea what’s coming for him,” Giudici joked with Us. “He really didn’t get to have his own babyhood,” the graphic designer explained. “I was a middle child too. … I know immediately when I have a newborn in my arms, Isaiah’s not going to be a baby in my thoughts.”

Prior to her third pregnancy, Giudici wanted to add a baby girl to her brood. “I get asked all the time whether we’re done in the kiddo dept, so here’s your answer: Not until Samuel and Isaiah have a baby sister bossing them around,” she captioned an Instagram post in February. “SEAN LOWE, I WANT A GIRL.”