The perfect gift! Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

The comedian, 47, revealed the news during the Thursday, November 25, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers with his parents, Hillary and Larry Meyers, and brother Josh Meyers as guests. Seth introduced a traditional Thanksgiving segment during which his sons — Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3 — and dog Frisbee dress up as turkeys and a pilgrim.

“Keep an eye out for a couple [of] things,” the former Saturday Night Live star teased before the montage played. “[No. 1], do you think the dog likes being in this video? And if you peel your eyes very closely, there’s sort of an Easter egg that maybe you will find.”

In the adorable clip, Ashe and Axel jumped on a couch in turkey costumes while shouting, “Boggle boggle,” attempting to make the bird’s gobbling sound. They laughed as they tackled each other before making the big reveal, showing their newborn sister in a matching festive outfit.

“One, two, three, surprise!” the boys said, giving the family’s newest addition a kiss on each cheek.

When the video ended, Seth’s family members applauded along with the studio audience as he exclaimed, “We had another one!” He then turned to his mother and asked her to share the little one’s name.

“Oh, my gosh, her name is Adelaide — Addie — after my mother,” Hillary said of her grandchild, who arrived 10 weeks prior. “I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them. I thought I pretty much had it [guessed] but I didn’t know and I didn’t want to ask. … [When I found out], I burst into tears.”

The New Year’s Eve actor went on to ask his dad what name he would have wanted if Addie had been a boy. “I’ve had six dogs named Albert,” Larry explained. “I currently have Albert VI, but I thought it would have been a good name. … I thought it would have been like Pinocchio, you know, all of a sudden the dog turns into a kid. [But] they went and screwed it up having a girl.”

After two sons, Seth said welcoming a daughter was “a dream come true,” adding, “I only wish it had been a boy just for [my dad] to explain to my wife, ‘It’s like the dog came back as a kid.'”

Seth and Alexi, 38, tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first son three years later. Baby No. 2 arrived in 2018 and later became the subject of the Emmy winner’s 2019 Netflix special, Lobby Baby.

“I cannot stress to you how quickly [my wife] gave birth to our son,” he joked, recounting the story of Axel’s arrival in the lobby of their apartment building. “I was on the phone with 9-1-1 and this was the extent of my conversation: ‘We’re about to have a baby. We’re having a baby. We had a baby.’ And let me tell you, it is very strange to be on a 9-1-1 call that ends with the operator saying, ‘Congratulations!'”