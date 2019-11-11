



Family of three! Shawn Johnson and Andrew East shared footage from their daughter Drew’s birth on Sunday, November 10.

“This was wild,” the professional football player, 28, captioned a clip from their YouTube video of the couple hearing their daughter cry for the first time. “You did it, baby,” East told the Olympian, 27, as they both cried.

She replied, “I told you that you were gonna cry.”

The Winning Balance author announced on November 4 that she and the Indiana native had welcomed their first child together. Three days later, she shared her disappointment over not being able to deliver naturally after a 22-hour labor.

“I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally,” the Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner wrote on Instagram at the time. “No meds no intervention. At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural, I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a C-section, I felt like I had failed. But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less. My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her.”

East described her decision to have this “significant surgery” in Sunday’s YouTube video. “That baby was not moving,” he explained. “Shawn’s body was a little too small and her hips are too tight because of her past athletics. After they broke the water, they could only wait so long until she went back into the operating room to get a C-section. I’m realizing it’s a pretty significant surgery and I’m just sitting here praying for her. I know she is going to do great like she always does.”

Johnson and East, who tied the knot in 2016, suffered a miscarriage in October 2017. They announced in April that they were pregnant again.

“It is really scary for us just because of what happened last time, but we’re just praying that this one … that we make it all the way,” the Iowa native wrote on Instagram at the time.