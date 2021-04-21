Shawn Johnson East Addresses Daughter's 'Goose Egg' After Running Into Table

On the mend. Shawn Johnson East showed the bump on her 17-month-old daughter Drew’s cheek on Tuesday, April 20.

“Yes, we are aware of her bruise haha,” the Olympian, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story, joking that her direct messages had been filled with “burning messages” from her followers. “It’s her first true goose egg. Ran straight into the dining table. Doesn’t realize how tall she is.”

The Winning Balance author clarified that “all is good there,” adding, “Doc checked.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has previously addressed Instagram users’ concerns about her parenting. In February 2020, the Iowa native showed her little one’s “perfectly safe … first flip” and received backlash from mom-shamers.

“While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out,” one hater wrote. “She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats.”

The “Couple Things” podcast cohost replied, “Were you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down? Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.”

The comment made her “feel like crap,” the athlete went on to write on her Instagram Story. “Those [comments] are not good, not nice or worth the effort. … All of us mamas are doing the best that we can. We’re trying, we’re crying, we’re pushing our way through it, so you guys should celebrate all of the mamas out there. If you have advice, try to say it in a very kind way because, let’s be real, none of us know what in the heck we’re doing and we’re all just trying to figure it out. Be kind. … Stop picking on our little babies, OK?”

She and husband Andrew East welcomed their baby girl in November 2019, announcing nearly two years later that they are expecting their second child, a baby boy.

In March 2021, the couple exclusively told Us Weekly that they are already thinking about baby No. 3 while awaiting their son. “We’re over halfway through [this pregnancy], and I could see myself doing it again,” Shawn said at the time.

The professional football player, also 29, joked that he wanted “20 kids,” adding, “I think it depends on [the sex] of this one. We shall see. But given how things are going with [our 16-month-old daughter], Drew, and how much fun it is, I would love to have more. I’m in the phase right now.”