Babies on the brain! Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson is ready to expand her family after suffering from a heartbreaking miscarriage in October 2017.

Johnson, 26, who is married to NFL player Andrew East, wrote a hopeful message on Monday, January 7, encouraging 2019 to be her greatest year yet.

“2018 you rocked but 2019… I feel like you’re going to be the best,” she captioned a selfie of the couple on Instagram. “Here’s to a year dedicated to serving, learning, and hopefully babies 😉 haha #goals #marriage #partnersincrime.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant was shocked when she got pregnant two years ago, as she and East, 27, weren’t trying to conceive at the time. But sadly, she lost the baby.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson said in the description of a YouTube video, which documented the entire journey. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

The former gymnast later admitted that she “felt guilty” when her doctor told her she miscarried. She explained in a separate YouTube video, “I felt sad and I remember telling Andrew, ‘I’m sorry I lost your baby.’ I felt like it was something that I did … I didn’t take care of the baby well enough, or I was stressed out too much, or I didn’t take the right prenatal vitamins.”

The couple tied the knot in a Nashville ceremony in April 2016, nine months after the Washington Redskins linebacker proposed at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in front of thousands of baseball fans. “I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world!” Johnson told Us Weekly exclusively after getting engaged. “He was acting so weird all day and was so quiet but I shrugged it off because I was so terrified of throwing the first pitch!”

