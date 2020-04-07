Shawn Johnson Reveals Husband Andrew East Made Breast Milk Cappuccino

Open book! Shawn Johnson admitted that her husband, Andrew East, has tried her breast milk — and more — in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions.

“I have not [eaten any baby food], but my husband made — he actually did this — a breast milk cappuccino,” the Olympian, 28, tells Us exclusively while promoting her Enfamil partnership. “Yes, I tried it. So did he.”

The Winning Balance author said that the drink tasted “nasty.”

When it comes to her and the professional football player’s 5-month-old daughter Drew’s dirty diapers, Johnson has “definitely waited” for the Indiana native, also 28, comes home so he can be the one to change their daughter.

That doesn’t mean that the Dancing With the Stars season 8 winner hasn’t had her fair share of explosions to deal with. “Literally she exploded right before we got on a plane,” the Iowa native shares with Us. “I changed her, changed her outfit, got on the plane, sat down in a seat. I was sitting in the middle seat of three with her, and she did it again. I had to change her on my lap in the seat.”

The “Couple Things” podcast cohosts welcomed their baby girl in October 2019 after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“You are our everything,” the new mom captioned her Instagram reveal the following month. “Welcome to the world.”

She and the NFL player have different parenting styles so far, she told Us three months later. “I’m the micromanager,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said in February. “I feel like every mom becomes it, just because you have this instinct of how you think your kid should be raised, and dad will go over and do something and you’re like, ‘Oh no, she likes it this way.’ We actually had a conversation about that the other day. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I have been working on it. I will try not to micromanage you.’”

Watch the video above for more of Johnson’s parenting confessions, from whether she blocks trolls on social media to how much she has spent on Drew’s clothing.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi