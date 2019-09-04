



Butting heads! Shay Mitchell is “terrified of giving birth” and wants an epidural, but her boyfriend, Matte Babel, doesn’t agree with her.

“I need Matte to silencio and give me a little bit of space so I can figure [this] out,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, said on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Almost Ready. “I need to get Matte to understand a little bit more how this actually feels, and the struggle that it is.”

The actress went on to tell the music journalist, 38, that she’d like to get “on the same page” when it comes to their birth plan. She pointed out that he wouldn’t get a root canal without anesthetics, so she wanted drugs during labor.

“I’m a hypochondriac, I’m afraid of drugs,” Babel replied. “I meet women all the time who choose not to get an epidural. … A root canal is not comparable because you’re not born to go through foot canal. As a woman, your body is genetically engineered to get through birth.”

The dad-to-be echoed this later in the YouTube show when Mitchell said that “some women don’t want to” breast-feed. “I’m against that and I think some women are too,” Babel told her. “If you have the innate ability to breast-feed and the kid latches, why wouldn’t you want the best for your baby? The physical connection, the things you get from breast-milk if you can do it. If you can’t, that’s rough, I get it.”

To show him how pregnancy feels, the You star asked her boyfriend to go on a hike with her while wearing a 30-pound weight around his stomach.

The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together after suffering a miscarriage. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times?” the mom-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

Babel added with a post of his own: “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom. We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

