Sienna Miller is finally opening up about her pregnancy — and sharing the sex of her baby with boyfriend Oli Green.

The actress, 41, “accidentally” revealed in conversation with Vogue that she and the 27-year-old actor are expecting a daughter. The star is already a mother of 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

When the host of Vogue’s podcast “The Run-Through,” Chloe Malle, asked Miller whether Marlowe was excited about the pregnancy, the actress replied, “To have a sister?” before quickly following up with, “Oh, gender reveal by accident.”

Miller went on to address chatter around both her age and the age gap between herself and Green. “I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years which is very misogynistic and patriarchal,” Miller said in the episode, published on Wednesday, December 13.

Related: The Best Celebrity Bump-Baring Maternity Looks Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit. Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she […]

“[There’s criticism around] my being the older person in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40 and that’s irresponsible … it’s such double standards and I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” Miller continued. “It’s just a trite, easy target. But it’s absurd.”

In November, fans speculated that Miller might be having a baby girl after the star’s sister shared photos from her baby shower on Instagram. At the event, which featured pastel pink decorations, Miller was wearing a pink dress.

In her Vogue cover story, also published Wednesday, Miller opened up about her relationship with Green. “I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy,” she said of their age gap. “I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to.”

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after being spotted on a date in New York. She debuted her baby bump in July on vacation with Green and Marlowe in St. Tropez.

Related: Sienna Miller’s Dating History: Jude Law, Oli Green and More Sienna Miller has never given up on love — even after her messy split from ex-fiancé Jude Law made headlines in the early 2000s. “There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember,” Miller recalled to the Daily Beast in December 2020. “I have no recollection of it.” Miller confessed she was […]

In April 2022, Miller opened up to Elle UK about her choice to freeze her eggs when she turned 40 and her desire to have more kids.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade [of their 30s] — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she told the publication. “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs,” Miller said. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Miller has been engaged several times, most notably to Jude Law. She split from the British actor in 2006 after he admitted to having an affair with his children’s nanny. The couple rekindled their romance three years later but broke up for good in 2011.