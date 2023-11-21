Sienna Miller is sporting her baby bump in style.

Sienna, 41, stepped out on Monday, November 20, in a white oversized button down shirt, long black blazer and a wool floor-length charcoal gray skirt. She wore her long blonde hair down in relaxed waves and parted in the middle. She opted for minimal makeup, seemingly only wearing a swipe of black mascara and pink lipstick.

The Burnt actress wore the stylish ensemble to attend the London launch event of her sister Savannah Miller’s clothing line, Vivere. The two sisters posed together at the soirée. Savannah, 44, wore a stylish two-piece black set featuring three quarter length puff sleeves and a belt that cinched in at the waist. She paired the pieces with a long black skirt and black slingback pumps.

Savannah showed her support for her younger sister on November 7 when she posted sweet snaps from Sienna’s baby shower. She captioned the post, “Last night we showered @siennathing in love in preparation for the most exciting arrival. It was pure magic. I can’t wait to meet the newest member of our family,” followed by a string of pink heart and flower emojis.

The photos featured Sienna and Savannah posing together as Sienna opened up gifts, as well as various family members and friends smiling in front of pink balloons.

This is Sienna’s second pregnancy. She welcomed her first child — daughter Marlowe, 11 — with ex Tom Sturridge in July 2012. She is expecting her second child with current boyfriend Oli Green, whom she was first linked to in February 2022.

In August, Sienna’s pregnancy was confirmed when she was photographed with her baby bump on a beach in Ibiza.

Since then, Sienna has continued to show off her pregnancy in style. In September, she wore a white two piece set from Schiaparelli’s fall/winter 2023 collection to Vogue World in London. The eye-catching look featured a billowing cropped white shirt and matching skirt, which she wore just below her burgeoning bump.

In an interview with Elle UK that was published on April 4, 2022, Sienna opened up about turning 40 and the “pressure” she felt to have more children. “Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” Sienna told the publication. “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”