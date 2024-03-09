New mom Sienna Miller has been glowing during recent date nights with boyfriend Oli Green just three months after welcoming their baby girl.

Miller, 42 and Green, 27, looked très chic in casual looks as they arrived at Caviar Kaspia for Frame’s Paris Fashion Week dinner on Sunday, March 3. For a Thursday, March 7, charity event in London (celebrating the Pamela Anne Furze Foundation), Miller slipped into a more formal black gown with pearl shoulder straps while Green remained cool in his denim and white T-shirt.

The private couple welcomed their daughter in late 2023. The duo did not announce the birth, but it became clear that the baby was born when Miller and Green were spotted out and about in London while holding the newborn in January.

News of the pair’s pregnancy broke last August when Miller was spotted showing off her adorable bump in a bikini while she was visiting Ibiza.

While the little one is Green’s first child, she is Miller’s second. She’s also a mom to daughter Marlowe, 11, whom she had with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge in July 2012. The former couple were together from 2011 to 2015, and although they called it quits, they have remained close friends and co-parents over the years.

The actress explained that she long wanted to give Marlowe a sibling. “I felt so bad that Marlowe didn’t have a little partner in crime,” Miller told Vogue in her December 2023 cover story. “So I became that for her. I think I tried to compensate for every bit that she was lacking.”

As for Miller and Green, the couple were first linked in February 2022 after they were seen together on a date in New York City. The next month, the pair confirmed their romance by stepping out together for a BAFTA afterparty in London and the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles.

Two months later, the model revealed that she froze her eggs when she turned 40 because of the “pressure” she felt.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade [of their 30s] — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs,” she told Elle UK in 2022. “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Later that year, Miller opened up to British Vogue about her desire to have a big family and mentioned that she had always envisioned herself being married with kids in her 30s, however, she had to change course. “I’d invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency,” she revealed. “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out — I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum.”