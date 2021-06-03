An emotional situation. Camilla Cattaneo has made it clear throughout season 4 of Siesta Key that she’s not ready to take Brandon Gomes back after he cheated on her and got another woman pregnant.

During the Wednesday, June 2, episode, she revealed that there is more to the story she hasn’t shared. While discussing the group’s upcoming trip to the Grenadines, she’s asked if Brandon, 26, plans to bring his son, Quincy, along.

“I do not want to see that kid, I’m sorry. It’s too much for me,” Camilla told Amanda Marie Miller and Juliette Porter before starting to cry. “There’s just something deeper and it’s something I’ve been hiding from everyone because it’s very emotional.”

After they told her to take her time and gather her emotions, she explained, “I was pregnant with Brandon’s kid in February and we went together to, like, the doctor’s and everything. I had an ectopic pregnancy, which is when the egg gets stuck in the fallopian tube. I was at the hospital, [it was] the first time I ever had surgery, like, by myself all day. Brandon was waiting for me outside, took care of me, and, like, we grew close through that.”

During the episode, which was filmed in January 2021, she went on to explain that the process was a “blessing in disguise,” since he ended up having a child with another woman, Delainey Shae, with whom he was cheating.

“I’m pregnant and going to the emergency room, having surgery, like, while this girl is about to have his kid. I have no idea. He knows in the back of his head, clearly, that she was pregnant,” Camilla said through tears. “You could have had both of us pregnant — I mean, he did actually. What am I saying? He had both of us pregnant.”

Following the scene airing, Camilla tweeted, “Although I never carried you in my arms, my heart will hold you forever. Heaven gained a beautiful angel.”

She explained the moment further via Instagram, calling February 2020 “one of the hardest, life changing moments” she had been through. “I put myself in such a vulnerable position on national tv because I wanted women to know that they are not alone. Things like this make us stronger and better. There’s many support groups if you feel alone please message me and I will try my best to help. You are not alone.”

Camilla and Brandon’s relationship was chronicled during season 3 of Siesta Key. During the reunion special, which aired in August 2020, he revealed that he was a father after sleeping with another woman. While he claimed it was a one-night stand, Delainey told Camilla that they had been hooking up for five months and that he “knew the whole time she was pregnant and decided to block her when she said she was keeping the baby.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Brandon revealed to Delainey that he was going away to the Grenadines for a month.

“That’s a long time to go away and to be away for a baby,” she said. “Maybe we’ll have to see if it’s a safe spot to travel with the baby.”

Brandon then told her that although he’d like them to come with him, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea because he’s “gonna have some exes there.”

Siesta Key airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.