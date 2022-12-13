Honoring her late son. Siesta Key‘s Madisson Hausburg paid tribute to her late child Elliot one year after suffering a stillbirth.

“I keep writing and rewriting this caption, but nothing I say could ever possibly convey the love I have for my sweet Elliot,” the reality star, 28, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, December 12, of her holding her baby with husband Ish Soto. “This perfect baby boy made me a mom. He will forever be the greatest gift of my life.”

Hausburg gushed about her connection with Elliot, adding, “There is so little I remember from this past year…but I remember meeting you and holding you like it was yesterday. Your love was the strongest thing I have ever felt in my life. I will always love you with all of my heart, Tiny. I can’t wait to see you again someday. Happy first birthday.”

The MTV personality quickly received support from her Siesta Key costars in the comments section.

Kelsey Owens offered a sweet message to Hausburg’s son, writing, “Happy birthday Tiny!♥️ Your mommy & I always joked because when she was pregnant with you she became the biggest social butterfly & we always blamed you for it saying you were a little party animal😉 I have no doubt that today you’re having the biggest celebration with all your friends as you watch over your parents until one day you get to meet again.👼🏼♥️ We love you.”

Meanwhile, Juliette Porter left words of encouragement to her coworker. “You are the best mommy!! Love you and Elliot so much 😍 an angel forever surrounding you 👼🏼 happy birthday sweet boy,” she replied.

Hausburg also received a message from Selling Sunset‘s Maya Vander, who suffered a stillbirth with her third child in December 2021. “😢😢❤️ happy birthday Elliot,” the former Netflix star, 40, wrote in the comments section.

The Florida native and Soto, 48, announced in August 2021 that they were expecting their first baby together. “We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We already love this little baby so much and can’t wait to meet them.”

Four months later, Hausburg confirmed on social media that she left the hospital with only a memory box. “Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box. It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”

She added: “Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot ❤️👼.”

Since then, Hausburg has offered a candid look at her attempts to expand her family with the producer.

“Trying to conceive is so hard,” she captioned an Instagram Story in April of a negative pregnancy test. “After Elliot died, the only hope I had left in my heart was to have a living baby someday. Seeing this negative result again … and again … rebreaks my heart all over. We got pregnant with Elliot on our first try, so this is incredibly difficult and confusing and frustrating. I really let myself get my hopes up this time.”

At the time, Hausburg asked her followers to “refrain from” telling her to “relax and just let” the process happen.

“I promise I have already heard it 100000000 times. Telling someone to relax doesn’t actually make them relax,” she explained. “It just makes them feel bad for not being relaxed on top of everything else. That’s literally not how it works.”