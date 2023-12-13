Your account
Celebrity Moms

Simone Biles Claps Back at Pregnancy Speculation

By
Simone Biles. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Athleta

Simone Biles is in newlywed bliss with husband Jonathan Owens, but they are not in a rush to expand their family.

“I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant,’” Biles, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13, referring to a post that was uploaded onto her profile earlier this week.

The Olympian watched husband Owens, 28, and the Green Bay Packers play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, December 11. To celebrate, Biles posted an Instagram carousel of her game day ‘fit, which included a brown bodysuit, a camouflage jacket and a black beanie with Owens’ #34 on the brim. (The Packers ultimately lost 10-27.)

“I’m not pregnant,” Biles added on Wednesday.

Related: Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian and More Stars Who've Slammed Pregnancy Rumors

Biles started dating Owens, who had no idea that she was the gymnastics GOAT, in March 2020 after they matched on dating app Raya. After two years together, Owens proposed in 2022. They wed in April.

Since their nuptials, Biles has been Owens’ No. 1 cheerleader and often supports his NFL team at their home and away games. During the December 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Biles gave Owens a sweet pregame kiss on the sidelines.

While Biles doesn’t miss a chance to root for Owens on the field, she is also still pursuing her career as a gymnast.

People think if you’re a wife, you can’t be a professional athlete, you can’t be a gymnast, you can’t do whatever,” she told Olympics.com in October. “And I came to the realization, like, yeah, I can still be a wife and be out there.”

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline

Biles continued at the time: “[I’m] even being intentional outside of the gym, making time for me and my husband, making time for my family, making time for those vacations. … [Before] I was, like, married to gymnastics and now I feel like I’m attached to so many other things and gymnastics is just a part of my day.”

Biles and Owens have a long-distance marriage as she trains in Texas and his NFL team is based in Wisconsin.

“It’s pretty crazy because he left right after the wedding,” Biles told Olympics.com of Owens, who signed with the Packers ahead of the current NFL season. “But it’s so much fun having two professional athletes and people think that we would compete so much. He’s competitive. I’m not competitive. If we’re playing a video game or whatever or cards, I think that’s so much fun and I don’t care if I win or lose.”

Simone Biles Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics For 2nd Day in a Row Amid Mental Health Issue

Simone Biles

