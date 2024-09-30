Sister Wives star Maddie Brown, the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, announced she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.

“What a wild year!” the 28-year-old captioned her Instagram reveal on Sunday, September 29. “Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too! Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025. 💛.”

In the photo, Maddie cradled her growing baby bump while wearing a casual black dress paired with white sneakers. She tagged her husband, Caleb Brush, in the snap.

Janelle, 55, celebrated her daughter’s happy news via her Instagram Story, sharing Maddie’s post and gushing, “Pretty dang excited 😍.”

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life. He went on to spiritually marry […]

Maddie and Caleb, 38, tied the knot in June 2016 and share kids Axel, 7, Evie, 5, and Josephine, 19 months.

Along with Maddie, Janelle and Kody, 55, share Logan, 30, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19. The former couple, who announced their separation in December 2022 after more than 30 years together, also shared son Garrison, who died by suicide at age 25 earlier this year.

Shortly after her brother’s death in March, Maddie thanked fans for their “outpouring of support” in an emotional Instagram video, reminding her followers that “time is so precious.”

“Mental health is so important,” she continued. “And I don’t think we talk about it enough. I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”

Maddie also noted at the time that she wanted to “be more authentic” with her social media presence after her family’s loss. “It’s a highlight reel. … Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that,” she explained.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

The TLC personality has seemingly kept her promise to herself. In the months since uploading her tribute, Maddie has given fans glimpses of her life with Caleb and their children. She gushed over her “patient” husband in a sweet Father’s Day message in June.

“Watching you with our kids has healed parts of me I didn’t even know needed healing,” she wrote. “I’m so excited for all the years ahead, to grow old together and see you continue to excel in fatherhood—though I have no doubt you’ll be nothing short of amazing! Thank you for the love you give without failing, the kindness and patience you show our babies, the true joy you have in your role and the honor you consider it! We love you so much!!”