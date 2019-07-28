



“What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?” THIS. #MomJuice #ImAGoodMomISwear,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo that showed her drinking red wine while holding her 2-month-old son and balancing his baby bottle on the side of her face.

“This is a skill,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, noted, while Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented with a bunch of raised-hand emojis and Jessie James Decker added, “I’m feelin this one.”

But not everyone could relate, prompting Snooki to respond to one commenter who expressed concern that she was imbibing while feeding her youngest child with husband Jionni LaValle.

“You’re not a mom,” the MTV star replied. “I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

It’s not the first time Snooki, who also shares son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4, with LaValle, has clapped back in comments. The How Far Is Tattoo Far host responded to trolls last month after posting a photo of her post-baby body and admitting that she couldn’t “wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer!”

Hitting back at criticism, she wrote, “Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy.

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch,” she added. “But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

