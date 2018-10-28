Sharing her best mom wisdom! Soleil Moon Frye gushed to Us Weekly about the one thing pregnant Duchess Meghan should ask for as she embarks on the journey to motherhood — and it’s not a material gift.

“Just a good support system more than anything,” the Punky Brewster alum, 42, told Us and other reporters at the Friendly House 29th Annual Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 27. “Support system is, to me, the most important thing at this stage.”

Frye also joked that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, should have “Demi [Moore] in the birthing room.” (The Saved By the Bell actress revealed in August that Moore helped deliver her four children who she shares with husband Jason Goldberg: Poet, 12, Jagger, 10, Lyric, 4, and Story, 2.)

Frye’s advice comes less than two weeks after Kensington Palace confirmed that the former Suits star is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace said in a statement on October 15. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The royal couple — who tied the knot at Windsor Castle in England in May — had just landed in Australia for their first international tour together when news of their expanding brood was announced.

While Harry, 34, hasn’t slowed down a bit during their 16-day tour, the former military pilot has urged the mom-to-be to take it easy.

A royal source told Us earlier this month that the Prince “encouraged his pregnant wife to slow down after she felt tired when the opening of the Invictus Games overran by nearly two hours.”

After a brief break and time to catch up on rest, Meghan joined her husband again and has made her mark during the tour, including giving powerful speeches in Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!